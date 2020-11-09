7-Eleven Uses Starbucks Win To End Prop 65 Coffee Warnings

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A California judge ruled Monday that major coffee retailers including 7-Eleven and Yum Yum Donuts Shops don't need to display Proposition 65 cancer warnings as required by a 2017 settlement, agreeing they should be freed from the requirement after Starbucks and other nonsettling retailers prevailed in the same litigation. Speaking to attorneys by phone in his downtown Los Angeles courtroom, Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle granted motions from the coffee retailers to modify the consent judgment they reached with the Council for Education and Research on Toxics, ruling that he has the power to modify the judgments and that they...

