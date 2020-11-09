EEOC Faces More Discovery Breach Accusations In GWU Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- An attorney representing George Washington University in a gender bias case said Monday that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission continues to flout discovery rules in the three-year-old case, leveling the new accusations just days after the agency avoided sanctions over an earlier violation. During a lengthy case hearing, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Jason Schwartz told a D.C. federal magistrate that the agency failed to come clean immediately about a hard drive containing university emails that the accuser behind the suit, a former executive assistant in the GWU athletics department, kept after she was fired in July. Schwartz said axed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS