Firm Committed Malpractice In Severed Leg Row, Insurer Says

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- An insurer has asked a New Jersey federal court to find that Florio Perrucci and two firm attorneys committed malpractice by not asserting certain immunity defenses on behalf of state agencies in litigation over a multivehicle collision that cost a woman her leg. In a Monday memorandum supporting its motion for judgment on the pleadings, State National Insurance Co. said that were it not for Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC and attorneys Mark Peck and Brian Tipton's failure to raise 911 dispatcher and police protection immunity, crash victim Janet Henebema's claims against the South Jersey Transportation Authority and New Jersey State Police...

