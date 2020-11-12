Judge Agrees To Wash. Tribe And Contractor Settlement

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has approved a deal between the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and two construction companies in a $19 million suit over missing payments from a casino project. U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein granted Absher Construction Co., Kitchell Contractors Inc. and the Puyallup Tribe's motion to permanently dismiss the suit Tuesday, after pausing the suit in early October so that the parties could discuss a settlement. The contractors had claimed the tribe refused to enter arbitration that it allegedly agreed to, while the Puyallup Tribe argued the dispute should be heard in tribal courts. A late October filed jointly by...

