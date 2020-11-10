Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Users Dropped From Facebook Privacy MDL

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday dropped British plaintiffs from multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, finding a new forum selection clause allows them to pursue claims against Facebook in their home courts in the U.K.

Plaintiffs Naomi Butler and Peter Christley agreed to replace Facebook's California forum selection clause with the company's new United Kingdom forum selection clause before joining the lawsuit, which accuses the social media giant of unlawfully disclosing users' sensitive data, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria wrote in a two-page order.

Language in the clause "makes clear that the new forum selection provision is...

