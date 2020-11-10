$3M Deal Struck To End LA Times Pay Disparity Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Times and former parent company Tribune Publishing have agreed to fork over $3 million to resolve a state court class action accusing the Times of paying female and minority newsroom employees less than their white male counterparts and denying them raises for decades. San Bernardino Superior Court Judge David Cohn gave the pact a preliminary green light Oct. 26, clearing the way for nearly 240 current and former reporters and editors to split roughly $1.9 million. A final approval hearing is scheduled for March 25. The class covers Times newsroom employees who are female, Black, Hispanic or Latino and...

