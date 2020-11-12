Berger Montague, Capstone, Coleman To Lead Subaru Case

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- Berger Montague PC, Capstone Law PC and Greg Coleman Law PC have snagged interim lead counsel roles in a proposed class action alleging certain Subaru of America Inc. models have a sudden-acceleration defect that the automobile giant didn't reveal to consumers. In an order without a memorandum opinion Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider of the District of New Jersey granted the firms' unopposed motion to steer the claims brought by driver Danny Weston and 11 other named plaintiffs. The firms had touted their decades of experience litigating claims over consumer fraud, defective products, false advertising, unfair competition and warranty breaches....

