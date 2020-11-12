Godiva FACTA Case Alters 11th Circ. View On Standing

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- In April of 2019, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued a decision in Muransky v. Godiva Chocolatier Inc. that was widely viewed as swinging open the doors of courts in the circuit to plaintiffs seeking damages for bare procedural violations of consumer protection statutes.[1] Last month, on Oct. 28, the full Eleventh Circuit sitting en banc reversed the panel's prior decision. The court's decision in Godiva dramatically altered the circuit's plaintiff-friendly view of standing.[2] In fact, Godiva is the latest in a string of appellate decisions to interpret the standing requirements set forth...

