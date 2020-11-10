ICE Deporting Witnesses In Probe Into Ga. Doctor, Attys Say

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. government nearly deported a witness in an ongoing investigation into allegations that women held at a Georgia detention facility were subjected to non-consensual medical procedures, while several other witnesses are slated for imminent removal, lawyers told Law360. Immigration attorneys and law students at Columbia Law School swept in on Sunday night to halt the deportation of 36-year-old Yanira — who asked to only be identified by her first name — a Mexican citizen who has lived in the U.S. since she was a toddler and was set to be deported early Monday morning. Yanira's legal team has now filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS