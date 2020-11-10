Twitter Investors' Securities Fraud Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

Law360, San Francisco (November 10, 2020, 11:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said during a video hearing Tuesday that she's inclined to dismiss a putative class action brought by Twitter investors alleging that the social media giant failed to disclose problems with its targeted advertising feature, leading to a decline in revenue and a drop in stock prices. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said at the outset of Tuesday's Zoom hearing that she's "inclined to grant" Twitter's dismissal bid, but the judge gave both sides an opportunity to argue their best points. The investors' attorney, Tamar Weinrib of Pomerantz LLP, argued that Twitter's targeted advertising platform malfunctioned, causing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS