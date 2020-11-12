Sports Agency Wants NFL Player's Atty DQed In Contract Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- NFL player agency Sportstars Inc. and one of its agents have urged a California federal judge to disqualify the attorney representing former University of Georgia football standout J.R. Reed in his suit against them, arguing the lawyer previously worked for the agency for more than 25 years. Sportstars and Ronald Benson Slavin II contended Tuesday that Peter R. Ginsberg, Reed's attorney in the $1 million malpractice lawsuit, has knowledge of the agency's inner workings after representing it in a variety of matters over the years. "The necessity of disqualification is borne out merely by the possibility, or even the appearance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS