Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Ruling Cited In Bid To Ax Hagens Berman Fee Claim

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- An objector contesting Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's bid for $48 million in attorney fees from optical disk drive price-fixing settlements has pointed to a recent Ninth Circuit ruling that he claims supports his assertion that the law firm is wrongfully holding onto the fees.

Conner Erwin — a member of the indirect purchaser class that Hagens Berman represents in price-fixing multidistrict litigation against Samsung, Toshiba and other computer parts makers — pointed the California federal court to a Ninth Circuit ruling made on Wednesday.

The appellate court remanded a lower court's approval of $14.8 million in fees for the attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!