1st Circ. Backs Harvard's Race-Conscious Admissions Policy

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:37 AM EST) -- The First Circuit on Thursday upheld Harvard University's race-conscious admissions policy, but the anti-affirmative action legal strategist suing the Ivy League school again vowed to try to get the case before the nation's top court. Harvard University's race-conscious admissions policy doesn't violate Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the First Circuit said Thursday. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki) A two-judge panel found that the group Students for Fair Admissions had standing to sue the university for allegedly discriminating against Asian American applicants. But it said Harvard's policy, which the school claims uses race only as a "plus factor" in line with past...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS