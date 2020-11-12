Calif. Truckers Cite Prop 22 In AB 5 Fight At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- The California Trucking Association told the Ninth Circuit that the recent success of a California ballot measure that allows gig economy businesses to classify workers as independent contractors furthers its argument that the state's worker classification test is preempted by federal law. The letter the trucking group filed Wednesday is part of its effort to convince the appeals court to keep in place a lower court order that blocked California's worker classification overhaul known as Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in the industry. The CTA has argued that the law is preempted by the Federal...

