CNN Cancels Trump Campaign's Russia Story Libel Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge Thursday granted CNN's bid to dismiss a suit by Donald Trump's reelection campaign claiming an article on the media giant's website falsely alleged the campaign considered seeking Russia's help in the 2020 election, ruling that the campaign failed to plead that the statement was made with actual malice. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown rejected the network's argument that the statement by Larry Noble in the article was an opinion and said that although the article was labeled an opinion piece and contains "rhetorical flourishes," the statement objected to by the Trump campaign was presented as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS