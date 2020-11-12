Caltech Sues Dell, HP After $1.1B Patent Win Against Apple

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The California Institute of Technology is accusing Dell and HP of infringing its data transmission patents in their laptops and other devices, the same patents at issue in the university's suit against Apple and Broadcom that recently ended in a $1.1 billion verdict in the school's favor. The private research institution based in Pasadena, California, said in two lawsuits filed Wednesday that HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. have been infringing three patents covering technology for encoders and decoders that allows for faster data transmission over Wi-Fi networks. HP has used the patented technology in many of its commercial and consumer...

