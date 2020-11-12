Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Seek Prison For 'Varsity Blues' Middleman

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Massachusetts federal prosecutors on Thursday pushed for prison time for the former head of a Texas tennis academy who copped to racketeering conspiracy for acting as a middleman for the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case.

In a sentencing memorandum, a significant portion of which is redacted, the government urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to sentence Martin Fox to six months in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $95,000. Fox has already agreed to forfeit $245,000.

Prosecutors say Fox worked with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer and former University of Texas at Austin tennis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!