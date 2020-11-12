Feds Seek Prison For 'Varsity Blues' Middleman

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Massachusetts federal prosecutors on Thursday pushed for prison time for the former head of a Texas tennis academy who copped to racketeering conspiracy for acting as a middleman for the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. In a sentencing memorandum, a significant portion of which is redacted, the government urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to sentence Martin Fox to six months in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $95,000. Fox has already agreed to forfeit $245,000. Prosecutors say Fox worked with scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer and former University of Texas at Austin tennis...

