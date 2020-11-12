Judge Says DeVos' Sex Assault Rule May Bar Too Much Proof

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge suggested Thursday that new rules implemented by the U.S. Department of Education and its secretary, Betsy DeVos, that limit schools' responsibilities to investigate sexual harassment claims under Title IX may go too far in limiting what evidence can be presented in a hearing. During a bench trial over the new rules, which have been challenged in multiple federal courts, U.S. District Judge William G. Young pointed out that requiring cross-examination in investigating a sexual assault claim would eliminate a wide swath of proof that would be admissible in a court of law. "I'm not talking about the...

