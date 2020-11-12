Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Dodges Retirement Savers' Inflated Stock Claims

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday threw out a group of Boeing retirement plan participants' claims that the company unlawfully inflated its stock price by hiding issues with its 737 Max jets, but gave them another chance to plead their case.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said participants in the Boeing Co.'s 401(k) plan didn't name the correct fiduciary in their lawsuit alleging the aerospace giant and others violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by concealing known issues with the 737 Max 8, which was involved in two deadly crashes and has been grounded globally ever since.

While that alone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!