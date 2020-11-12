Boeing Dodges Retirement Savers' Inflated Stock Claims

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday threw out a group of Boeing retirement plan participants' claims that the company unlawfully inflated its stock price by hiding issues with its 737 Max jets, but gave them another chance to plead their case. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said participants in the Boeing Co.'s 401(k) plan didn't name the correct fiduciary in their lawsuit alleging the aerospace giant and others violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by concealing known issues with the 737 Max 8, which was involved in two deadly crashes and has been grounded globally ever since. While that alone...

