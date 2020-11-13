Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Atty Can't DQ Wigdor In Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- Wigdor LLP can continue to represent a former Pierce Bainbridge paralegal suing an ousted partner at the ailing firm for allegedly sexually assaulting her, after a New York federal judge said previous communications between Wigdor and that partner aren't enough to disqualify the firm or disadvantage him. In a brief order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied Donald D. Lewis' September motion to disqualify Wigdor from Selina Kyle's suit against him. Lewis moved to disqualify Kyle's attorneys at Wigdor, Lawrence M. Pearson and Lindsay M. Goldbrum, because he'd previously spoken at length with Wigdor attorney David Gottlieb when...

