Lawmakers Urge ICE To Halt Deportations In Ga. Facility Probe

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Democratic House leaders urged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop deporting witnesses in an investigation over alleged forced hysterectomies and other medical mistreatments at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, saying deporting witnesses goes against the agency's own policies. In a Thursday letter, House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., told ICE that multiple women who experienced or witnessed abuses at the detention facility have faced attempted deportation, even though the agency's policies state it will not deport crime victims or firsthand witnesses to crimes. "Deporting women who...

