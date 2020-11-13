Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Skyworks Engineer Cops To SEC's Insider Trading Claims

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- A former engineer for semiconductor maker Skyworks Solutions Inc. who pled guilty to insider trading agreed Thursday to pay a civil penalty of $740,000 to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations that he profited off illegal insider trades of his former employer's stock.

Yuh-Yue Chen, an electrical engineer from Taiwan who worked for semiconductor maker Skyworks in Irvine, California, from 2007 to 2014, pled guilty to insider trading in September in a related criminal case.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer entered a final judgment ordering Chen to pay the civil penalties to the SEC within 30...

