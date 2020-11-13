Calif., Texas Insurees Won't Say Yes To $2.67B BCBS Deal

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- Three insurance buyers say class members from their states were given a raw deal when the nation's Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers inked a sweeping $2.67 billion settlement aimed at ending antitrust claims they had been battling for the better part of a decade. The three class members, who hail from California, Texas and Minnesota, told an Alabama federal court on Thursday that they are concerned that, among other issues, the settlement signs away rights to state claims without seeking the blessing of the members who live in those states. They also have unanswered questions about the estimated damages for California,...

