Purdue's $8B Deal Doesn't End Calif.'s Row With Big Pharma

Law360, San Francisco (November 12, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- Attorneys for California told a federal magistrate judge Thursday that the state is pursuing its opioid epidemic case against pharmaceutical giants, regardless of Purdue Pharma's proposed $8 billion settlement with the federal government, saying its public nuisance claims seek reimbursement for the ongoing costs of abating the opioid crisis. California, which is one of two dozen states objecting to Purdue's proposed settlement, told the court Thursday that instead of seeking restitution, it wants to create an abatement plan funded by the companies should they be found to have fueled the opioid epidemic in San Francisco. The state said their abatement plan would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS