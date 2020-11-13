VW Beats Pre-Scandal Car Owners' Emissions Damages Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 1:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has said drivers who sold their Volkswagen vehicles before the German automaker's September 2015 emissions-cheating scandal became public aren't entitled to damages and couldn't prove they overpaid for purportedly low-emission vehicles that weren't as environmentally friendly as they thought. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Thursday rejected the drivers' proof of damages and the depreciation-based injury theory offered by their experts, shutting down for good a three-year-old putative class action against Volkswagen. The suit involved vehicle owners and lessees who had already offloaded their cars before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board...

