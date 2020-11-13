Saudi Co. Scores Atty Fees In $5.3M Arbitral Award Row

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has granted attorneys for Gulf Haulage Heavy Lift Co. more than $216,000 in fees after the Saudi Arabian company accused a Houston logistics company of challenging Gulf's $5.33 million arbitral award without evidence. In a one-page order signed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett granted Gulf Haulage's October 2019 motion seeking to force Swanberg International Ltd. to cover Gulf's $216,647 legal bill, which it racked up enforcing a 2017 Saudi Arabian arbitral award against the logistics and transportation company in a contract dispute. Swanberg engaged in delaying tactics during the enforcement proceedings and failed to present...

