Ex-McDonald's CEO Says Old Lies Don't Support Nixing Deal

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- An attorney for former McDonald's Corp. CEO Stephen Easterbrook told a Delaware vice chancellor Friday that the company cannot use evidence of lies mined from company records to scuttle a multimillion-dollar termination agreement over an improper relationship. Arguing for dismissal of a two-count McDonald's suit seeking a clawback of severance and stock options awarded last year when Easterbrook was fired without cause, Kristen E. Hudson of The Benson Firm PLLC told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that the company offered no facts to support the turnabout that were unavailable at the time of the separation agreement. The global fast-food giant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS