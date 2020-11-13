Trio Of Blank-Check Cos. Tap Market For $600M Via IPOs

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- The third dMy Technology Group blank-check company leads a trio of special purpose acquisition companies that kicked off trading Friday and raised a total $600 million in initial public offerings. Blank-check companies, or special purpose acquisition companies, raise money through IPOs to take private companies public generally within 24 months after the offerings. The SPACs that hit the stock exchanges Friday are targeting businesses in the technology, financial services, health care, real estate services and healthy living industries, among others. All the offerings are expected to wrap up on Nov. 17, according to separate press releases. Las Vegas-based dMY Technology Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS