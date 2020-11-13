3 Open Benefits Questions Under California's Prop 22

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- California's recently approved Proposition 22 classifies transportation and delivery app workers as independent contractors while offering them some benefits, opening the door to debate about whether drivers and couriers are better off, how this model will work under federal benefits laws and whether more states will adopt the same framework. Prop 22 — which nearly 60% of California voters backed at the polls after a $200 million campaign by Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates — offers active gig workers a health insurance stipend and occupational accident insurance but exempts them from classification as employees, which would have granted them access to...

