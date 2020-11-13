Mich. Sues To Shut Down Enbridge's Line 5 Pipeline

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- Escalating its contentious battle with Enbridge Inc. over a crude oil pipeline that cuts through the state, Michigan on Friday moved to revoke a decades-old agreement that allows the company to operate petroleum pipelines in state waterways. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources issued a notice of revocation and termination of the 1953 easement and filed a lawsuit asking a state court to uphold that decision. The notice would require Enbridge to shut down its Line 5 pipeline, which carries crude oil and natural gas through the Michigan peninsulas from the Canadian province of Ontario to Wisconsin....

