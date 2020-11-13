Poor Health Can't Save 'Varsity Blues' Middleman From Jail

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- The former head of a Texas tennis academy was sentenced to three months in prison Friday for acting as a "middleman" in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case despite citing a litany of medical conditions he hoped would allow him to avoid time behind bars. Martin Fox's attorneys cited the dangers of reporting to prison during the COVID-19 pandemic and while suffering from stomach pains, hernias, "out of control" diabetes, an inability to digest food and "organ damage" suffered over the past seven months. But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said Fox should spend some time in prison for working with...

