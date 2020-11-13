Ex-NHLer's Firing Result Of 'Insensitive' Remarks, NBC Says

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:40 PM EST) -- NBC Sports and its parent company Comcast Corp. told a New York federal court Friday that former NHL star Jeremy Roenick has no grounds to claim he was discriminated against for being a straight white man when he was fired as a hockey analyst after joking about having a "threesome" with a female colleague, saying even Roenick admitted the comments were "insensitive" and "definitely went too far." The companies and Roenick's former boss Sam Flood said in a partial motion to dismiss that Roenick's claims he was mistreated for being a heterosexual male after gay and female colleagues got away with...

