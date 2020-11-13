Attys Ask To Drop Ex-NFL Team Investor Over Fee Dispute

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells and Rosenblum Schwartz & Fry PC attorneys who represent an ex-NFL team investor accused of operating an illegal cryptocurrency exchange asked a New York federal judge Friday to let them drop their client over a fee dispute, despite the government's claim that withdrawing now will again delay the twice-postponed trial. In nearly identical motions filed in the past week, defense counsel argued "professional considerations" warranted an end to their representation of Reginald Fowler but that attorney-client privilege prevented them from explaining further. During a telephone status conference Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. agreed to let Fowler's...

