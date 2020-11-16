Lyft Drivers Get Nonprofits' Help In 1st Circ. Employment Fight

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- The First Circuit should make a lower court reverse its decision not to immediately classify Lyft drivers as employees under Massachusetts law and grant them paid sick leave, a group of nonprofits have said, arguing COVID-19 has made such reclassification urgent. A group of nonprofits have backed Lyft drivers' employment reclassification bid at the First Circuit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) In an amici curiae brief on behalf of four nonprofits, the National Employment Law Project said that the drivers should be classified as employees so they can participate in Massachusetts' paid sick leave program. The worsening pandemic makes their need for emergency...

