Nonmonetary Deal Over Facebook Cyberattack Wins Approval

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has signed off on a settlement resolving claims that Facebook negligently allowed a 2018 cyberattack that affected 29 million users, with the tech giant agreeing to reform its security protocols but not pay monetary damages. U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who refused to rubber-stamp the agreement in March, gave the deal preliminary approval Sunday, after Facebook and the proposed class of users agreed to provide the court, but not the public, with copies of a third-party audit of Facebook's compliance with its security changes for the next five years. The settlement, under which attorneys for the class will receive $16...

