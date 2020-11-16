Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Gym Sues Insurer For 'Unfair' Premium Amid Pandemic

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- A New Jersey sports club has hit American Zurich Insurance Co. with a proposed class action, telling a New York federal court that the carrier wrongly denied coverage for its COVID-19 related losses and overcharged premiums during the pandemic.

KBH Sports Club LLC of Voorhees, New Jersey, and its owner, David Chung of New York, said Friday that American Zurich issued a "kneejerk" claim denial after it sought coverage. The fitness center alleges that the insurer charged an "unfair" premium after it was forced to shut down due to state-mandated closures in March.

"The premium for the suspended business operation period...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!