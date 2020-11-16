IPhone Tracking System Draws EU Privacy Complaints

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- Apple is breaching the European Union's electronic privacy rules by tracking iPhone users' browsing activity without their consent in order to deliver targeted advertising, a prominent consumer advocacy group alleged in a pair of complaints filed with regulators in Germany and Spain on Monday. NOYB, a nonprofit digital rights group co-founded by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, is urging the Berlin and Spanish data protection authorities to probe Apple's use of its Identifier for Advertisers, or IDFA, which the group says allows the tech giant and third-party app makers and advertisers to track and combine information about iPhone users' online behavior...

