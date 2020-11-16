Fla. Atty Accused Of Trying To Extort Former Giants Player

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney representing three individuals accusing former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker of robbing them at gunpoint was arrested Monday morning and charged with trying to extort the athlete, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Consequently, the armed robbery charges against Baker have been dropped, the Broward State Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday. The charged attorney, William Dean, 50, is the managing partner at Ford Dean & Rotundo PA in North Miami Beach. His clients Julius Lamar, Tommy Hartshaw and Steven Compton had accused Baker, 23, of robbing them at a house party in May, according...

