Big Banks Beat Suit Over Unpaid PPP Loan Fees For Now

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a putative class action Monday alleging Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other big banks owe agents filing fees for helping businesses secure loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but the judge gave the agents another shot at pleading. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II dismissed the case, finding that the allegations are "too conclusory" to establish that the agents have standing to sue under the U.S. Supreme Court's Spokeo ruling, because they don't allege the agents assisted in obtaining specific loans that the banks eventually divvied out....

