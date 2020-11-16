FCC Seeks Input On Fox Bid To Keep NY Post Permanently

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- FCC staff have asked for public input on a Fox Corp. request for a permanent waiver from media cross-ownership limits so it can own both the New York Post and two TV stations in the New York market without repeatedly asking for temporary waivers to the restrictions. In the latest development of the long-running controversy over Fox's control of a trio of media outlets, which includes a station in northeastern New Jersey, the company filed a petition last month urging the Federal Communications Commission to exempt it from the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership, or NBCO rule. The FCC issued a public notice seeking...

