Spectrum Says Texas Cities Too Late To Fight Franchise Fees

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Charter Spectrum wants a Texas federal court to pare down a suit accusing it of fibbing about its revenue for years in order to cut down on the amount it paid in franchise fees to 26 different cities in the Lone Star State. Many of the claims have to go because state law bars localities from looking back that far into their franchise fees for discrepancies, the telecom giant argued Monday. While the suit challenges fees paid dating back to 2005, Charter Spectrum says that Texas law "sensibly limits municipalities to challenging franchise fee payments during the four-year period from the...

