Apple Can't Ditch Claims It Hid iPhone XR Antenna Woes

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge trimmed a proposed class action Monday alleging Apple concealed that the iPhone XR had an inferior antenna but kept intact allegations that it fraudulently misrepresented the iPhone's capabilities. In a 43-page order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted Apple's bid to dismiss breach of warranty claims but denied the tech company's attempt to toss a fraud by concealment claim and a similar claim that it violated the California Consumers Legal Remedies Act. Judge Orrick ruled that the proposed class of consumers adequately pled that Apple had a duty to disclose information regarding the antenna's differences and...

