Lyft Driver Urges Arbitration Discovery In Class Action

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- A Lyft driver urged a New Jersey federal judge to adopt a magistrate judge's recommendation and allow discovery before deciding whether his proposed class and collective action belongs in arbitration, saying Lyft's argument against the recommendation distorted a key Third Circuit precedent. In a brief filed Monday, Lyft driver Renier Gonzalez said U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti should accept a magistrate's recommendation from October that discovery is necessary to determine whether the Federal Arbitration Act applies to the drivers who allege Lyft violated federal labor law by misclassifying them as independent contractors. Gonzalez said Lyft's arguments for why Judge Martinotti should...

