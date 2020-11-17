Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lyft Driver Urges Arbitration Discovery In Class Action

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- A Lyft driver urged a New Jersey federal judge to adopt a magistrate judge's recommendation and allow discovery before deciding whether his proposed class and collective action belongs in arbitration, saying Lyft's argument against the recommendation distorted a key Third Circuit precedent.

In a brief filed Monday, Lyft driver Renier Gonzalez said U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti should accept a magistrate's recommendation from October that discovery is necessary to determine whether the Federal Arbitration Act applies to the drivers who allege Lyft violated federal labor law by misclassifying them as independent contractors.

Gonzalez said Lyft's arguments for why Judge Martinotti should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!