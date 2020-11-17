T-Mobile Workers Ask 1st Circ. For New Shot At ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- T-Mobile employees urged the First Circuit to revive their proposed class action accusing retirement plan manager Fidelity of taking kickbacks from mutual funds, claiming Fidelity lodged an incoherent brief in an attempt to "confuse" the appeals court. The workers told the court Monday that they should get a second shot at their suit that accuses Fidelity of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by engaging in a pay-to-play scheme that involved charging kickbacks disguised as "infrastructure fees" to mutual funds that wanted to be on workers' roster of 401(k) options. The employees said the district court dropped the ball when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS