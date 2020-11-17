Blank-Check Trio Tap Public Markets For $640M Combined

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- Three blank-check companies went public Tuesday under the guidance of five law firms, after raising $640 million combined through initial public offerings that could fund acquisitions across diverse industries spanning from fintech to defense. All three companies priced their IPOs late on Monday and their units began trading on Tuesday. Ropes & Gray LLP steered two offerings, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters, while four more firms guided one IPO each. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II, advised by Ropes & Gray, raised the most money of the trio at $240 million. Dragoneer sold 24 million units at $10 each in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS