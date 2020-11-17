Austrian Co. Seeks To Enforce €83M Award Against Libya

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- An Austrian construction company has urged a D.C. federal judge to enforce an €83 million ($98.5 million) arbitration award it won against Libya in June for the disruption of infrastructure projects during unrest before the 2011 Libyan Revolution. In a Monday filing, Strabag SE said the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes unanimously agreed that Libya breached its obligations, but that the North African nation claimed in September the award doubles what it actually owes. "Libya never objected to the manner in which the arbitration was conducted, and is not alleging any procedural defects in the arbitration now," Strabag wrote...

