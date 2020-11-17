Airbnb Says US Sanctions Cop Is Probing Its Cuba Operations

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- Airbnb revealed that the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is reviewing the company's business operations in Cuba, noting that "significant monetary civil penalties and litigation" could be underway. The OFAC probe stems from an internal Airbnb review launched in July 2019 that examined its activities in regions targeted by U.S. sanctions laws, including Cuba and Ukraine, according to initial public offering documents filed Monday. "Depending upon OFAC's assessment of the Cuba review, we could be subject to potentially significant monetary civil penalties and litigation, and our brand and reputation could be materially adversely affected," the filing...

