Reps. Pass Bills To Improve Emergency Alerts, 5G Security

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Three telecom-related bills sailed through the U.S. House on Tuesday, as lawmakers approved measures that aim to replace Chinese telecom equipment with U.S.-based solutions, improve mobile and broadcast emergency alerts, and allow the government to better manage the airwaves. The bills, passed by voice vote, will "create a better, safer communications network for us all," said the leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where the legislation originated. The first of those bills, the USA Telecommunications Act of 2020, sets aside up to $750 million in federal grants for companies exploring generic open RAN technology, which experts believe could replace...

