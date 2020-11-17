Trampoline Park's Arbitration Bid Revived In Injury Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- A North Carolina appellate court on Tuesday reversed a trial court's denial of arbitration in a suit accusing a trampoline park of causing a man's injuries, saying further proceedings are necessary to determine whether a valid arbitration agreement exists. In a published ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously vacated a Buncombe County judge's denial of a motion to compel arbitration in a suit accusing Sky Zone Trampoline Park of causing Charles Short's injuries in a January 2018 incident. The suit alleges that a park attendant negligently instructed Short to jump off a climbing wall into a foam pit which...

