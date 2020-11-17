Facebook, Feds Keep On High Court To Trim Autodialer Ban

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- Facebook and the federal government made their final pitches ahead of oral arguments next month for why the U.S. Supreme Court should narrowly define what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, arguing that a broad reading would fly in the face of both grammar and the statute's purpose to stop random-fired calls. The high court is set to hear arguments on Dec. 8 in Facebook v. Duguid, which centers on a Ninth Circuit ruling that revived a putative class action accusing the social media giant of using an automatic telephone dialing system, or ATDS, to disseminate unwanted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS